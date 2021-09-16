Manchester United have been in positive talks with Bruno Fernandes since July. The 27-year-old wants to stay at Old Trafford and his contract is considered a "priority", along with fellow midfielder Paul Pogba. (Fabrizio Romano, via Twitter), external

Also, United wanted to negotiate a deal with Napoli for Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly, 30, this summer but were not willing to match the Serie A side's £34m valuation for the centre-back. (Corriere dello Sport, via Express), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column