Manchester City have not ruled out signing Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, after England captain Harry Kane committed his immediate future to Tottenham. (ESPN)

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes says he is keen to leave the Turin side, and has been looking for a club who are willing to pay a £25m transfer fee for the 36-year-old and take on his wages, which City are ready to do. (Sky Sports)

Meanwhile, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have both expressed an interest in signing City midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer. Both clubs are said to favour a loan deal for the 27-year-old. (90Min)

