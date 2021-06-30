Harry Maguire says England's historic 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley in the last 16 of Euro 2020 was a "magnificent moment" for the whole country.

The Manchester United defender was named Uefa's 'Star of the Match' on Tuesday.

"It has been a tough couple of years for everyone in this country so to put smiles back on faces... everyone is celebrating at home and in the stadium," Maguire said.

Maguire missed England's first group stage game as he recovered from an ankle ligament injury, but has contributed to a run of four clean sheets for Gareth Southgate's side.

"I think we have excellent defenders in this country. Sometimes with all the scrutiny that the Premier League gets every goal gets analysed and people pick up on the slightest things. We have excellent defenders and a magnificent goalkeeper behind us.

"It comes from Gareth in the way he sets us up and then, of course, the forward lads. It starts from the front and finishes with us, keeping clean sheets is nice but the main thing is winning football matches."

