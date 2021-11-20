Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton: Potter reaction

Brighton boss Graham Potter to Match of the Day: “Overall we did a lot of things really well. We quietened and frustrated the crowd and created the best chances until they scored. The performance up to the goal was good, but you’ve got to make that pay and we were punished.

“We were the better team up to the goal - we were asking more questions. We probably had the best attacks but ultimately you’ve got to score and when you don’t do that you leave yourself open to quality in this league. Once they scored we probably got a bit frustrated. I am disappointed with the result but happy with the performance until the 83rd minute.”