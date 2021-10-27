Stoke 1-2 Brentford - Frank reaction

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says his team were a "tiny bit sloppy" before going on to beat Stoke City 2-1 and reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The Bees established a 2-0 half-time lead before allowing the Championship side a goal back.

Brentford will find out their last-eight opponents on Saturday.

"Generally we played a good game," added Frank. "We controlled the game in and out of possession in the first half and created a lot of chances and pressed with intensity.

"In the second half we became a tiny bit sloppy, but all in all a it was a very good away performance against a good side. I'm very pleased."