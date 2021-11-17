Putting right defensive issues is Smith's clear priority

Rob Butler, BBC Radio Norfolk

“Surely you’ve got enough now?” The jovial words of new Norwich City head coach Dean Smith as he posed for yet another photograph with a yellow-and- green scarf draped around his shoulders.

Smith was unveiled at Carrow Road on Wednesday afternoon with the usual array of local and national media bodies on hand.

There were questions about his time at Aston Villa, his on thoughts on Steven Gerrard replacing him and his recent trip to New York to see his son (he said he had plenty of burgers and a few beers), but what Norwich supporters really want to know is: how is he going to keep the team in the Premier League?

It appears Smith will have two training session in the coming days to start getting his message across, before City host Southampton on Saturday looking to win back-to-back games for the the first time this season. It's only 11 days since the Canaries' first victory - on the same day Daniel Farke was sacked.

Sporting director Stuart Webber was also facing the media and hinted at his surprise at how little Farke had used the likes of Billy Gilmour and Todd Cantwell in a struggling side. He also paid tribute to the German and spoke of the dignity with which he took the news of his dismissal.

Smith says he won’t be overloading the players with too much information in the next couple of days, but he was clear that putting right defensive issues will be his and assistant Craig Shakespeare’s first task.

Norwich have conceded 26 goals so far, but there’s problems at the other end of the pitch too - they’ve only scored five.