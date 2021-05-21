Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion - Sunday, 23 May - 16:00 BST

Leeds defender Diego Llorente misses the final match of the season with a muscle strain picked up in the win over Southampton on Tuesday.

Robin Koch and Mateusz Klich are also absent having been given time off to prepare for the European Championship.

West Brom have no fresh injury concerns for the trip to Elland Road for Sam Allardyce's final game in charge.

Long-term injury absentees Branislav Ivanovic and Robert Snodgrass remain unavailable.

