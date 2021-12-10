Klopp's 'golden advice' to Gerrard

Steven Gerrard says he will be "forever grateful" for the advice and support of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The now Aston Villa manager was coaching at Liverpool during the German's tenure at the club, before leaving to take charge of Rangers.

"The best bit of advice I got from him was: take your own team and do it your own way," said Gerrard.

"Go and make your own mistakes away from the cameras. Evolve, start your own journey - and I'll give you whatever support you need.

"That was golden advice for me as a player coming out of a long career who had ambitions to go into coaching and management.

"When I had that conversation, I didn't expect to be competing against him in that short space of time, but I'm looking forward to that challenge."