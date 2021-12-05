Leeds vs Brentford: Confirmed team news
Marcelo Bielsa has made two changes to his side from the win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.
Luke Ayling returns to the side, while Mateusz Klich drops out. Pascal Struijk is also replaced by Junior Firpo.
Patrick Bamford returns to the bench.
Leeds XI: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo; Phillips, Foreshaw, Dallas; Raphinha, James; Roberts.
Subs: Klaesson, Bamford, Rodrigo, Harrison, Cresswell, Summerville, Klich, Shackleton, Jenkins.
Two changes for Brentford, too.
Frank Onyeka and Ivan Toney are out, replaced by Shandon Baptiste and Mads Roeslev.
Brentford XI: Fernandez; Henry, Goode, Pinnocj, Jansson, Canos; Baptiste, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Roerslev
Subs: Cox, Thompson, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Stevens. Young-Coombes