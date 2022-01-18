Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

It was a tale of two Frenchmen for Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick today.

The German says "the matter is now resolved" with Anthony Martial, after a personal conversation with the French striker.

Martial wasn't even on the bench for Saturday's draw at Aston Villa, with his manager stating he didn't want to be in the squad - something the player went on social media to deny.

The striker - who wants to leave Old Trafford this month - is unlikely to feature at Brentford tomorrow though, with Rangnick confirming he has missed training for the past two days.

However, one Frenchman has impressed the manager this week. Paul Pogba was described as "extraordinary" by the German, having returned to training with his team-mates, but isn't going to play until after the winter break.