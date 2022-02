Wolves can leapfrog visitors Arsenal with a win at Molineux on Thursday, but who should Bruno Lage select for the visit of the Gunners?

Raul Jimenez came off the bench in the defeat by Norwich but with Wolves looking toothless, surely he should return to the side? Does Roman Saiss walk straight back into the team after returning from Afcon?

It's time to select your Wolves XI to play Liverpool