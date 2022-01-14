'Still plenty to play for' - Milner reacts
- Published
Skip twitter post
Not the result we wanted, but plenty still to play for 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/9wvbm4kYVy— James Milner (@JamesMilner) January 13, 2022
End of twitter post
Skip twitter post 2
All to play for next week in London! pic.twitter.com/8mch2j84LR— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January 13, 2022
End of twitter post 2
Skip twitter post 3
Frustrating night. All to play for in the second leg! pic.twitter.com/P2T9tIxVUg— Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) January 13, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post 3