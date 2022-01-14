Klopp on injuries, his 350th game & Brentford
- Published
Carl Woodward, BBC Radio Merseyside
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's match against Brentford on Sunday.
Here is what he had to say:
There are no new injury worries and Klopp says he will have the same squad at his disposal that he had for their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal. Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and James Milner picked up knocks on Thursday but “directly after the game the medical department told me all will be fine”.
Klopp said Divock Origi was outside running yesterday and "he looked really good" so he expects him to return soon.
On struggling to score against Arsenal without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Klopp said: "The only way you can avoid these kind of questions is scoring. The situation is clear. They are not here and they are world class players".
On Sunday being his 350th game in charge of Liverpool, Klopp said he is really happy with what he has achieved so far but "these numbers are not important to me, but 350 is nice".
Klopp said the goals Brentford scored in the reverse fixture were "avoidable" and Liverpool must be alert and ready.
He added that the Bees are having an impressive first season in the Premier League and hailed the "brilliant job" Thomas Frank is doing.