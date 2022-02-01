Arsenal's January transfer window - ins and outs

It was another bumper transfer deadline day in the Premier League on Monday as top-flight clubs splashed out £295m across the month - making it the second-highest spending January in history.

How did Arsenal do in the transfer window? Here are all the ins and outs for the Gunners:

In

Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids, but will remain with the MLS side on loan)

Out

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona), Tim Akinola (Dundee United), Jordi Osei-Tutu (Rotherham), Ryan Alebiosu (Crewe), Calum Chambers (Aston Villa), Tyreece John-Jules (Sheffield Wednesday), Karl Hein (Reading), Sead Kolasinac (Marseille), Pablo Mari (Udinese), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Lincoln), Folarin Balogun (Middlesbrough), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Roma), Harry Clarke (Hibernian), Dejan Iliev (released)

