Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Everyone knows the drill by now with Watford.

The Hornets board don’t mess about if they detect the head coach isn’t getting the best out of his squad.

It’s only four games so far but Xisco Munoz was always going to be judged after his sixth game due to the standard of opposition in these first six.

After an adrenaline-filled opening day victory over Aston Villa, three defeats have followed and more worryingly no goals have been scored. Watford’s next two fixtures are Norwich away and Newcastle at home.

Already they seem massive for Munoz who will probably need to win one of them if he doesn’t want the pressure on his position to dominate the Watford news agenda.

He’s highlighted being better in both penalty boxes and much work is now vital for him in the next two weeks.

Munoz is popular around the training ground and with the players. He did a fine job last season in the Championship and it’s up to him to now show enough coaching nous to make it work in the Premier League.