Watford v Southampton: Last time out

Watford host Southampton in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Danny Ings scored twice as Southampton beat Watford 3-1 at Vicarage Road in June 2020.

Ings curled in from 20 yards before firing home his second after 70 minutes.

Watford were given a lifeline when Jan Bednarek turned a cross into his own net, but their hope of a comeback was brief as three minutes later James Ward-Prowse's brilliant free-kick settled the game.

The result moved Southampton 13 points clear of the relegation places with six games remaining and left Watford in trouble - one point above the bottom three.