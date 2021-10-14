Ranieri on Nkoulou, Sarr & Liverpool
- Published
Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio
Following his unveiling as Watford boss on Wednesday, Claudio Ranieri has also been speaking to the media about Saturday's Premier League match at home to Liverpool.
Here are the key points from his news conference:
Ranieri wants to see fight and spirit from his side against "one of the best teams in the world";
New signing Nicolas Nkoulou won’t be available as the defender is about three weeks away from full fitness. Fellow centre-halves Francisco Sierralta and Christian Kabasele are also both out with hamstring injuries. It leaves the Hornets with Craig Cathcart and William Ekong in that position;
Joshua King has returned to training after suffering a knee injury at Leeds and will be assessed ahead of the game. A host of players have been on international duty and only just joined up with the new coach for the first time - "I don't want to cry [about it]";
He wants the fans to stay with him and the team. "I arrive in a very difficult moment. Together we can do everything";
Ismaila Sarr starred against Liverpool the last time the two sides met at Vicarage Road in 2020 scoring two goals. Ranieri said: "I want to speak to him. I want to understand which is the best position for him and maybe the team";
Ranieri has plenty of admiration for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: "I watched his training session a long time ago when he was at Borussia Dortmund. He's a very good manager. He won everything and I'm happy to meet him Saturday."