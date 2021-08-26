BBC Sport

Rodgers on Vestergaard, Tielemans & returning to principles

Published

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match away to Norwich City.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Summer signing Jannik Vestergaard and Jonny Evans remain unavailable and will return to training next week, but Ryan Bertrand is back following his positive test for Covid-19;

  • On transfers, Rodgers says he would like to do "one or two things" before the deadline, but that players would need to leave first;

  • Talks over a new contract for Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans are "on-going";

  • On Monday's 4-1 defeat by West Ham, Rodgers said his side "didn’t hit the levels that we would want, even when we had 11 men", adding: "We need to return to the principles of our game";

  • The Foxes boss also said the news that Leicester City Women would play their Women's Super League matches at King Power Stadium was "fantastic".