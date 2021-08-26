Rodgers on Vestergaard, Tielemans & returning to principles
- Published
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match away to Norwich City.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Summer signing Jannik Vestergaard and Jonny Evans remain unavailable and will return to training next week, but Ryan Bertrand is back following his positive test for Covid-19;
On transfers, Rodgers says he would like to do "one or two things" before the deadline, but that players would need to leave first;
Talks over a new contract for Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans are "on-going";
On Monday's 4-1 defeat by West Ham, Rodgers said his side "didn’t hit the levels that we would want, even when we had 11 men", adding: "We need to return to the principles of our game";
The Foxes boss also said the news that Leicester City Women would play their Women's Super League matches at King Power Stadium was "fantastic".