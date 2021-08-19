Leeds host Everton in the Premier League on Saturday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave Everton a hard-fought 2-1 win at Elland Road to take the Toffees sixth in the Premier League.

The visitors took a ninth-minute lead when Lucas Digne's excellent low cross from the left flank was steered first time into the net by an unmarked Sigurdsson.

England striker Calvert-Lewin then grabbed his 12th Premier League goal of the season with a close-range diving header after Ben Godfrey had flicked on Sigurdsson's left-wing corner.

Leeds were the better side in the second half and Raphinha pulled one back with a calm finish from Patrick Bamford's pass, but the hosts could not grab an equaliser.