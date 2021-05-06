Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking before his side's Premier League match against Tottenham on Saturday. The key lines from the Leeds boss:

- Helder Costa's back injury, suffered in the draw against Manchester United, will rule him out for the rest of the season.

- Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha remain doubtful with knee and thigh injuries respectively. Bielsa did not confirm if they have trained and said "we will know on Saturday".

- Captain Liam Cooper is available after suspension but Bielsa says Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk have shown they can play to the level required in his absence.

- There are "private negotiations" between the club and left-back Ezgjan Alioski, who is out of contract in the summer. Bielsa added: "If Alioski and the club decide to carry on the relationship, I would be in favour of this decision."

- He described the return of 8,000 fans for Leeds' final game of the season at Elland Road as "an experience always worth living".