Wolves 1-0 West Ham: What Lopetegui said

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui to BBC Sport: "It's a big three points but at the moment you have to continue. I want to highlight the fight and personality of the players.

"Also it is our first clean sheet. We have to continue because we still have a very hard and long race.

"It's always important to score, no matter the time. In the first half we dominated the play and the ball but it's not easy to score. We had three or four dangerous crosses, but in the second half the first chance we had we scored.

"After, we have experienced this a lot and won the second balls. We were a little bit tired after our match with Nottingham Forest but we got the three points and win.

"I think we have a lot more to do in the future. It's still a very hard task and we have to focus on the future. We celebrate for two hours, have a nice dinner but then we are thinking about the next match.

"It's always important to be out of the relegation zone but the most important table is after the last match. I do not look at the table until then."