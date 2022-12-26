Celtic close to Tomoki Iwata deal - gossip

Reports in Japan suggest midfielder Tomoki Iwata has agreed to join Celtic from Yokohama F Marinos, initially on loan with a view to a permanent deal. (Sponichi), external

Iwata's former manager Tomohiro Katanosaka praises the player's work ethic, saying he "takes his football extremely seriously". (Record), external

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will make a late call on whether to pitch Josip Juranovic in at right-back against Rangers on 2 January, the Croatia international due to return from World Cup duty this week. (Sun), external

Juranovic is unlikely to feature against Hibernian on Wednesday. (Record), external