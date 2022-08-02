Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

It has only been two years since Diogo Jota joined Liverpool but this deal is a reward for how he has progressed and the impact he has made since signing from Wolves.

Liverpool have not only extended the length of his contract but improved the terms of the deal he was on as a reward and belief in his continuing development.

A player who can operate in a forward role or as a wide attacker, he not only provides goals and assists, but also has the kind of high work rate that manager Jurgen Klopp demands of his players.

New Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward oversaw Jota's new deal on the back of positive talks with the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, during pre-season.

Ward has certainly had a busy summer. He played a key role in the club signing Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah's contract renewal.