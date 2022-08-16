Craig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

Every Premier League fan will look at AFC Bournemouth and in many cases will consider us a small club. And they would be right. With the smallest stadium in the Premier League we are considered small even in the Championship.

Talk has been going on around fans about leaving Dean Court or Vitality Stadium as it's more commonly known now for a purpose built stadium. Whilst this will happen eventually, will our fans be happy to leave our little ground for a state-of-the-art arena with all bells and whistles?

In short, no and the Premier League shouldn't be happy either. In this modern era, older, smaller stadiums bring out personality. What will Erling Haaland think when he visits the south coast? Rather than a hindrance it's an intimidating asset which is slowly dissolving from football. It's just a shame we need a stadium which holds more and the current ground cannot be extended by much.

Therefore when you visit an old ground like Dean Court, Selhurst Park or the soon to disappear Goodison, enjoy what football once was and the personality it's moved away from.