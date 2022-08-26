Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says their chances of beating Manchester City come down to how well his team play together.

City have lost just two of their past 54 Premier League games at 15:00 on a Saturday - both times at home to Palace, including 2-0 last season.

"I believe this is one of the best teams in the world, the way they play together," said Vieira of his former club.

"The result will be down to how well we can play together. We will have those situations where we can break out and negotiate those moments well.

“Everybody knows the way City play, but it’s something different to try to stop them doing it.

“If collectively we are strong and brave enough, we can give them problems as well because we have individual talent who can run with the ball, past players and have moments you need to create chances."