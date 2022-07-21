Premiership preview: Dundee Utd
- Published
Former player Craig Easton and journalist Jim Spence join Ray Bradshaw to discuss Dundee United's prospects for the new season in the latest preview podcast from BBC Sport Scotland.
Skip twitter post
New podcast alert...— BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) July 21, 2022
How will Dundee United fare this season now that Jack Ross has replaced Tam Courts in the dugout?
Former player Craig Easton and journalist Jim Spence join @comedyray from some Tannadice talk.
⤵️
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post