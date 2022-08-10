Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva insists he is happy at the club but has not ruled out leaving this summer.

The 28-year-old has been linked with Barcelona, with City manager Pep Guardiola last week saying he did not know if the Portugal international playmaker would still be at the club at the end of the transfer window.

"I've always said that I'm happy here, but I have no idea what's going to happen," Silva told ESPN.

"If I stay, I'm very happy, and I will always respect this club and give all my best. If not, it's football and we'll just see what happens.

"Of course, they are in business and they want the right amount of money, but personally it's a relationship with the club that is very respectful."