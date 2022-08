Motherwell v Livingston (15:00)

Motherwell make just one change from their 3-2 win over Aberdeen last weekend for the visit of Livingston.

Defender Bevis Mugabi begins on the bench with Ricki Lamie coming in to face his old club after his return from suspension.

Motherwell could hand a debut at some point to Stuart McKinstry, the Leeds winger having returned to his boyhood club on a season-long loan this week. He starts the game on the bench.