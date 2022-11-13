'Not the manager's fault, it's the players' - Your Views

W﻿e asked for your views following Hibernian's defeat by Kilmarnock...

Kieron: I don’t think changing the manager will fix this problem, the team needs a big clear out in January, a lot of players in the squad are either not good enough for a club at this level or aren’t showing any fight on the pitch or in the case of Porteous, has their mind on leaving the club, we need players that can put in performances more consistently

A﻿nonymous: Lee Johnson Out!!

Stephen: High time this owner in Ron Gordon got his chequebook out and buy some proper players, the current squad is amateur at best and just aren't good enough to play in this farmers league, the quality of football in Scotland is absolutely dire, hence the reason why all our best players play down south, it's not the manager's fault, it's the players!!!

Anonymous: Poorest we've been. That said, ref needs to take a look at his performance and, VAR is becoming a complete joke. If Killie pen is a pen, which I doubt, then challenge on Henderson is a pen and trip on Porto is possibly one too. The offside (VAR again) is dubious, and the underlying rule (benefit of any doubt to attacker) seems to have been binned. Hmm

Stuart: Manager should go, he is not a strong enough person. The best person for the job is Darren McGregor, a true Hibby with fire in his belly and who would rule like he played

A﻿nonymous: Absolutely disgraceful, the manager should be out of a job, embarrassing yet again. He can take all the garbage he brought to the club with him

Mark: The next transfer window might be in January, but Hibs should start their clear-out now. At least half that squad is nowhere near good enough. Fans are sick of watching the same players fail game after game. If Lee Johnson keeps his job, he has to be allowed to bring in his players instead of the bizarre ones Hibs' recruitment team keep dredging