Nottingham Forest have no new injury concerns for the visit of Aston Villa.

Emmanuel Dennis and Serge Aurier are among those pushing for recalls, while Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards are long-term absentees.

Aston Villa defenders Matty Cash and Calum Chambers are back in training, although Leon Bailey is a doubt after sustaining a minor muscle issue.

Ludwig Augustinsson faces three weeks out with a hamstring injury, while Lucas Digne remains unavailable.

