W﻿olves boss Steve Davis has been talking to the media before Saturday's game at Brentford.

H﻿ere are the key lines from his news conference:

H﻿e says it is "nice to have a bit more time to plan ahead" now he is in charge until 2023 instead of game to game.

D﻿avis expects the World Cup break to be like a second pre-season and plans to play some friendlies.

H﻿e says the stats in their 4-0 defeat against Leicester last time out were "our highest this season in terms of crosses and touches in the box".

S﻿coring goals is still their issue, he admits. "We hope if we continue with that sooner or later they’ll go in. When you make that many chances you expect a few to go in."

He also said the goals fly in during training but they have to transfer that to a match.

T﻿hey have no new injury concerns. Diego Costa picked up a knock on Wednesday but he has trained again and Davis said "we hope he'll be OK". Toti, who is running again, is their only absentee.

R﻿aul Jimenez is set to return to England as he recovers from injury and Davis admits they have really missed him.

The manager has urged fans to "stay behind the players" and says they are having to "silence the outside noise".

