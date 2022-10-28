D﻿avis on losing 4-0, Costa's knock, Jimenez's return and fans

W﻿olves boss Steve Davis has been talking to the media before Saturday's game at Brentford.

H﻿ere are the key lines from his news conference:

  • H﻿e says it is "nice to have a bit more time to plan ahead" now he is in charge until 2023 instead of game to game.

  • D﻿avis expects the World Cup break to be like a second pre-season and plans to play some friendlies.

  • H﻿e says the stats in their 4-0 defeat against Leicester last time out were "our highest this season in terms of crosses and touches in the box".

  • S﻿coring goals is still their issue, he admits. "We hope if we continue with that sooner or later they’ll go in. When you make that many chances you expect a few to go in."

  • He also said the goals fly in during training but they have to transfer that to a match.

  • T﻿hey have no new injury concerns. Diego Costa picked up a knock on Wednesday but he has trained again and Davis said "we hope he'll be OK". Toti, who is running again, is their only absentee.

  • R﻿aul Jimenez is set to return to England as he recovers from injury and Davis admits they have really missed him.

  • The manager has urged fans to "stay behind the players" and says they are having to "silence the outside noise".

