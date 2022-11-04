'Amazing for supporters to see two icons together'
- Published
Meeting the legend! What a pleasure to meet you @alanshearer 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/Ps6Oj1bU82— Bruno Guimarães (@brunoog97) November 3, 2022
Newcastle fans' favourite Bruno Guimaraes said it was a "pleasure" to meet Mapies legend Alan Shearer on Thursday.
When asked about it in his pre-match press conference, boss Eddie Howe said: "Bruno and Shearer together yesterday, two legends together.
"An amazing moment for Bruno and it's amazing for supporters to see two icons together."