Mohamed Elneny says Arsenal’s players are “scared” of Mikel Arteta in light of their manager moving captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of the club.

Aubameyang lost his captaincy and left the club for Barcelona in February, before moving tom Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

His Arsenal exit was captured by an Amazon documentary and Arteta was seen explaining he had built a dossier on the Gabon striker’s misdemeanours.

Midfielder Elneny says the club’s current dressing room is thriving and doesn’t “allow big egos”.

"This is the dressing room we have now. Everyone loves each other and everyone works for each other,” said Elneny. "This is what actually makes our squad really strong, because we don't have egos in the team.

"Now everyone looked at themselves because Mikel did that to the captain of the team. What is he going to do with another player?”

Asked if the incident unified everyone at the club, the 30-year-old - who is currently Arsenal's longest-serving player - replied: "I think so, because now everyone was scared!

"Everyone is scared with their position because this happened to Aubameyang. Of course if anyone is not the captain of the team, does a small mistake, they are going to have the same problem, and no one needs that problem.

"We agree with what Mikel decided because he is our boss and we just have to agree what his vision is for us."