'We're getting found out at the back'

W﻿e asked for your reaction to Celtic's 3-1 Champions League defeat away to Leipzig.

H﻿ere are some of the replies:

Anon: The loss of McGregor combined with losing Carter-Vickers and Starfelt could be a big blow at Champions League level. Domestic-wise Celtic can survive this but would hope to have them back for the Old Firm fixture which could be a decider for winning the league.

Mark: Relying on two young centre-backs who are not the first-choice pair meant Celtic were always likely to concede. The disappointment here is they created enough chances to win the game, but could not often convert. A totally out-of-character error from Hart helps to flatter RB, they really were not as good as the scoreline suggests.

Gerry: Always the same - poor at the back, too open and picked off. Need to play in a better league to improve against these top teams.

Danny: Celtic need to learn how to take their chances and also how to contain a game. The legs go at the 60-minute mark every game. It's unsustainable.

Anon: I think Joe Hart needs dropped as he is getting a bit cocky. There are far too many chances being missed and Kyogo and Giakoumakis should both start together. Calum McGregor is one-dimensional and mostly left sided with his positioning.

Andy: Keep the faith, the chances will start going in in the next two home games. Still a great team to watch and still learning at this level.

Chris: Given the injuries we've got at the back, and then losing McGregor, it was always going to be a tough ask. We looked bad at the back, the second goal is inexcusable. We've not played Champions League football for some years now, and it shows. We look good going forward but are getting found out on the counter and at the back. I think Europa League is on.

Billy: Celtic do not have the ability to play out from the back in European games, even in the Premiership they can get caught out. Whatever happened to good old fashioned clear your lines? The pass that Joe Hart got wrong last night was never on in the first place, Greig Taylor would have been under pressure immediately, sometimes you have to clear it.