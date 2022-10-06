B﻿ournemouth full-back Ryan Fredericks says the squad are "100%" behind Gary O'Neil as he continues his audition for the full-time job as Cherries head coach.

T﻿he interim boss has navigated a four-match unbeaten spell for Bournemouth since the 9-0 defeat by Liverpool that preceded Scott Parker's dismissal and Fredericks is convinced O'Neil is the right man for the job.

"﻿We are fully behind him, all the lads in the changing room are echoing the same thing," Fredericks told BBC Radio Solent.

"We don't see him as an interim - we see him as the gaffer. What he says, goes."

S﻿ummer signing Fredericks has been impressed by O'Neil's attention to detail and hopes to catch his eye now fully recovered from the injuries that have hampered his start to life on the south coast.

"﻿I've loved the start down here in terms of my surroundings, the club, my team-mates," he said. "But, on the playing side, it's been really frustrating.

"﻿I'm fit now, feeling sharp and quick and ready to go if called upon."