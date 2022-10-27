B﻿ournemouth v Tottenham: Head-to-head stats

Bournemouth v Tottenham head-to-head stats over 10 Premier League games. Wins: Bournemouth 1, Tottenham 7. Goals: Bournemouth 5, Tottenham 25. Clean sheets: Bournemouth 3, Tottenham 6

  • Bournemouth have lost seven of their last 10 Premier League matches against Tottenham.

  • In their five away Premier League visits to Bournemouth, Spurs have either failed to score (three times) or scored at least four goals (twice – 5-1 and 4-1 wins in 2015-16 and 2017-18 respectively).

  • Harry Kane has more Premier League goals against Bournemouth (seven in eight appearances), than the Cherries have against Spurs in the competition overall (five in 10 games).

  • Antonio Conte has lost just one of his 19 Premier League games against promoted sides.