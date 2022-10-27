Bournemouth have lost seven of their last 10 Premier League matches against Tottenham.

In their five away Premier League visits to Bournemouth, Spurs have either failed to score (three times) or scored at least four goals (twice – 5-1 and 4-1 wins in 2015-16 and 2017-18 respectively).

Harry Kane has more Premier League goals against Bournemouth (seven in eight appearances), than the Cherries have against Spurs in the competition overall (five in 10 games).