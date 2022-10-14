Vieira on Eze, Ayew's central midfield role and finding consistency
Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Leicester City
Here are the key lines from the Crystal Palace boss:
When asked if Eberechi Eze should be talked about for a World Cup call-up, Vieira said: "His performance will dictate if his name should be around the conversation or not."
Jordan Ayew "is one of those players that you call a team player" and Vieira said playing the Ghanaian in central midfield has given his side an extra dimension.
After already facing Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, Vieira said: "I think we have performed quite well in some of the games."
He added: "We are now facing the teams that are around us, but it doesn’t mean it will be easy."
Vieira was pleased with the way his side managed the game against Leeds last time out, but said: "I don’t want that to be a one off - I want that to be consistent."
On Leicester, who are bottom of the Premier League, he said: "In our mind, we are playing against a better team than what the league table is saying."
He added: "I don’t have any doubts about how good he [Leicester counterpart Brendan Rodgers] is as a manager and as a person."
