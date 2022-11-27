'Once a Ranger, always a Ranger' - Van Bronckhorst
Giovanni van Bronckhorst has delivered an emotional farewell message in the wake of his Rangers sacking.
The Dutchman says the club will "always be in my heart" as he reflected on his 12-month reign.
"The opportunity to manage an institution like Rangers FC is a privilege which very few are afforded. As a former player, I understood the responsibility and magnitude of the task," Van Bronckhorst wrote on Instagram.
"My backroom team and I worked with energy, passion and were driven with a belief that we could achieve amazing things. We treated our roles with respect, optimism and determination.
"Rangers FC will always be in my heart and I wish the club all the success for the future. Once a Ranger, always a Ranger."