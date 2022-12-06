Where are Nottingham Forest playing before domestic football returns?

Steve CooperGetty Images

With the return of domestic football now just two weeks away, Nottingham Forest have three matches before the Premier League begins in earnest.

F﻿orest have already started their preparations for the return of domestic football by taking on Stoke on Saturday and will have a behind-closed-doors fixture before taking on Olympiakos and Valencia.

  • T﻿uesday, 6 December, Atromitos v Nottingham Forest

  • S﻿aturday, 10 December, Olympiakos v Nottingham Forest, Piraeus, 17:00 GMT

  • Friday, 16 December, Valencia v Nottingham Forest, Valencia, 18:30 GMT

Before facing Manchester United on 27 December, Forest will host Blackburn Rovers in the League Cup on Wednesday, 21 December.