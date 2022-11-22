Jan Bednarek has spoken of his excitement at getting his World Cup campaign under way and playing alongside Aston Villa team-mate Matty Cash for Poland.

P﻿oland's first match is against Mexico at 16:00 GMT on Tuesday, with Argentina and Saudi Arabia also in their group.

He told VillaTV before the tournament: "I don’t think we should be stressed, worried or concerned, there’s no pressure on us, we just have to go there and enjoy it.

"But I think our target is to go into the next round, to go to the next stage of the tournament and let’s see what that brings for us.

"It’s the minimum we want to achieve, that’s our target, our goal, and we will do everything we can to achieve it.

"But it’s a tough group. Of course, there’s Argentina who are favourites, but us, Mexico and Saudi Arabia, we all want to go through and hopefully it’s going to be Poland."