Saints academy chief McArdle departs for SFA role

Michael McArdle has left his role as head of academy coaching at St Mirren to be appointed as the Scottish FA's girls’ and women’s performance manager.

McArdle will be responsible for identifying and developing talent in Scottish football and opening pathways into the national team.

He said: "The girls’ and women’s game in Scotland has seen tremendous growth in recent years and it is an honour to be in a position where I can help shape the future of the national game."

St Mirren thanked McArdle for his service and wished him well in an "exciting new opportunity at the national association".

The Paisley club will begin the search for his replacement in due course.