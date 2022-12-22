De Zerbi apologises after shock Brighton defeat

Roberto de Zerbi apologised to the Brighton fans after his side were dumped out of the Carabao Cup on penalties at struggling League One side Charlton.

Goalless at full-time, Solly March had the chance to win the shootout but sent his effort over, with Pascal Gross, Leandro Trossard and Moises Caicedo all also missing their spot-kicks.

“I’m sorry for the result and I’m sorry for our fans,” De Zerbi said. “We wanted to win the game and play in the quarter-finals.

“We played a good game, not a fantastic game, but enough to win it. We made a lot of mistakes in the last five metres, and on penalties you can lose.

“We had match point with March, but we made another mistake - and when you make another mistake, you have to lose.”

