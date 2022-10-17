B﻿ournemouth continued their unbeaten run under interim boss Gary O'Neil with a 2-2 draw against Fulham on Saturday - and Dominic Solanke has been named in Garth Crooks' team of the week after scoring the Cherries' opener.

"I don't know what caretaker manager O'Neil has done to Bournemouth since the departure of Scott Parker, but it seems to be working," said Garth.

"The Cherries are looking a decent outfit at the moment, especially Dominic Solanke up front. The striker is really starting to look like a Premier League player."

