Motherwell manager Stevie Hammell says his side will need "to be at our best" agasint Hearts when the two meet on Sunday afternoon.

“You see their European game in midweek, they made a few changes but they were still very, very strong,” he said ahead of their Scottish Premiership clash.

“It shows the strength in depth and the level of the squad they have got. If you look at the players on the bench, they are strong.

“Regardless of who they change and who they bring in, they are going to be strong.

“We will need to be at our best, we will need to be good in and out of possession for sure, we need to be organised, as a staff we will need to have a good game plan. It will be a tough test but one we are looking forward to.

“We want to bring our style to the game and cause them as many problems as we can but we will need to be strong individually, and be somewhere near our best.”