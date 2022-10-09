Fulham boss Marco Silva to BBC Match of the Day: "I will not speak about the referee, sorry, because they will probably come after me and I'll be off the bench or pay a fine. I am not here for that, I am here to manage my players.

"I will not say to you what I think. Can I ask you what you think? Even for the third goal there was a handball about five seconds before. Congratulations to West Ham, they got the three points.

"Until the penalty we were clearly the best team on the pitch. West Ham have a lot of quality and come from two really good seasons but Fulham Football Club were clearly the best team of the pitch.

"We showed personality, character and we like to control the game on the pitch and the penalty changed the balance of the match. We lost some focus and confidence after the penalty.

"The game showed that we have to keep learning and improving. I will keep demanding more from my players and more maturity to manage periods of the game better."