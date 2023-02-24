Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after the 2-1 win over Barcelona: "You need a strategy to build belief but also you need results to get that strong belief. I think this is another step. When you can beat Barcelona, one of the best teams in this moment in Europe, then your belief can be really strong then you are able to beat anyone.

"When you are eight points ahead of Real Madrid in La Liga and you beat Real Madrid in the Super Cup 1-3 and we have seen Real Madrid playing against Liverpool and you beat a really good opponent, we have the potential to beat good teams, we can beat City, we can beat Arsenal, we can beat Liverpool. If we follow the rules we can achieve a lot.

"It was a magnificent night. A magnificent performance and we have to take it with us this season that we can win the games."