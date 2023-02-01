Motherwell 0-2 St Johnstone: What did the manager say?

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson told BBC Sportsound: "Really pleased. We've been on a tough run - mentally it's a tough place to come out of.

"I thought it was a complete performance from front to back - we were really good for 90 minutes.

"It's about remaining positive. If you play with energy and enthusiasm, you'll always have a chance of winning.

"I believe in the group of players that I've got. We've got a couple of young lads in there as well, developing, so things can only get better between now and the end of the season, hopefully.

"The goal settled us down a bit. Both teams were under pressure tonight, so when you get that first goal, it helps.

"I see them every day in training - I see what they're capable of. I'm pleased for the supporters, they've had a tough period.

"We've shown a lot of character and spirit, and we're going to have to do that again [against Celtic]."