The BBC's chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering fans' questions as we head into the first international break of the Premier League season.

Michael: As much as Spurs fans will miss Harry Kane and will always thank him - especially for last season - do you think this is a case where a player leaving may well have a positive effect, somewhat inadvertently?

"Early days, Michael. Any team would miss the world-class talent and goals of Harry Kane, but I sort of take your point. Others may have room to step forward, although I still have my doubts about Richarlison as the long-term answer.

"James Maddison will bring so much added creation to Spurs after the drudgery of the Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte eras. Brennan Johnson is a top young talent, while Son Heung-min is a class act.

"I still think Spurs will need to sign a potent striker, but it's all looking good so far under Ange Postecoglou - Fulham aside - and they are also so good to watch at the moment."