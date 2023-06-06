McInnes adds Archibald to Kilmarnock coaching staff

Kilmarnock have confirmed Alan Archibald will leave his role at Motherwell to join manager Derek McInnes' backroom staff.

The ex-Partick Thistle boss was appointed the Fir Park club's lead development coach in March last year, but he leaves after just three months to take up the role as first-team coach at Kilmarnock.

Meanwhile, Paul Sheerin has been promoted to assistant manager after Tony Docherty's departure to Dundee.

Also joining the first-team set-up is Craig Clark, who moves from coaching the Ayrshire side's Under-18s, with former Kilmarnock winger Chris Burke replacing Clark.