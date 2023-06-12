Newcastle are leading Tottenham in the race to sign Leicester City's £40m-rated attacking midfielder James Maddison. (Sky Sports), external

Maddison is the only Leicester player Newcastle have interest in, which means they will not be moving for their winger Harvey Barnes. However, they do want Manchester United's midfielder Scott McTominay. (Northern Echo), external

Manchester United will only accept a permanent deal from Newcastle United for defender Harry Maguire, but they would consider loaning the 30-year-old to Aston Villa. (Sun), external

